India News | Tirumala Laddu Case: SIT Chargesheet Does Not Mention Animal Fat, Stop Playing with Devotees' Faith, Says YSRCP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Saturday stated that the final CBI-led SIT chargesheet clearly does not say that animal fat was mixed in the ghee used for preparing Tirumala laddu prasadam, yet coalition leaders continue to spread the same false propaganda, deliberately hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindu devotees.

Speaking to the mediaperssons at the YSRCP central office, Srinivas said Nara Lokesh and other leaders were misleading the public by selectively quoting a case brief note, while deliberately ignoring the laboratory reports that are part of the same chargesheet, which categorically rule out animal fat, pig fat, or fish oil.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on February 1, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

He said if the coalition has any integrity, it must produce evidence from the chargesheet to support its claims.

Vellampalli Srinivas pointed out that the ghee samples examined by NDDB and NDRI were taken after the coalition government came to power, on June 12, June 25, July 6, and July 12, and even those samples conclusively proved that there was no animal fat. If wrongdoing had occurred, responsibility would lie with the present government, not the previous YSRCP regime.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Bedridden Elderly Woman Brutally Assaulted by Son in Uttar Pradesh; CCTV Video Surfaces.

He accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh of dragging Lord Venkateswara Swamy's sacred prasadam into petty politics only because they are unable to politically counter YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP's strong support base, according to a press release.

He further stated that the continued misinformation campaign, including flex boards and AI-generated content targeting Tirumala laddu, is part of diversion politics to deflect attention from governance failures, public anger over land allotments like the ₹5,000-crore Gitam University land issue, farmers' protests, and unfulfilled promises.

He said it is shameful that even after the Supreme Court-mandated SIT report, the coalition was defying facts and court directions, further lowering Tirumala's sanctity.

Vellampalli Srinivas demanded that Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh immediately admit their mistake, apologise to Hindu devotees, and stop abusing faith for political gain.

He urged the BJP leadership to intervene and restrain the coalition from continuing what he called "unpardonable sins committed in the name of Sanatana Dharma," and demanded strict legal action against those spreading false propaganda on Tirumala laddu prasadam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)