Ghaziabad, January 31: An elderly woman in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly assaulted by her own son, an incident that came to light after her daughter reviewed CCTV footage installed inside the woman’s room. The video has been submitted to the Ghaziabad police, who are examining the matter. According to the complaint, the woman’s daughter, Nisha, lives in the United States while her elderly mother stays in Ghaziabad. Concerned about her mother’s well-being, Nisha had a CCTV camera installed in her room to monitor her condition remotely.

While reviewing the footage, Nisha reportedly found visuals showing her brother, identified as Nishant Thakur, physically assaulting their mother. The CCTV clips allegedly show the man pulling the elderly woman’s hair, attempting to throw her off the bed, discarding her medicines, and repeatedly punching her. The visuals prompted Nisha to approach the police and submit the footage as evidence. Gorakhpur Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes 78-Year-Old Mother-in-Law in UP, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Ghaziabad police officials have confirmed receiving the video footage and said it is being reviewed as part of the inquiry. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation and statements recorded from those involved.

