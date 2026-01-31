Is There Sunday Mega Block on February 1, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, January 31: Commuters using Mumbai's suburban network are advised to plan their travel as both Central and Western Railways have announced a major "Mega Block" and "Jumbo Block" for Sunday (Sunday Mega Block), February 1. The planned maintenance is essential for track repairs, signalling upgrades, and overhead equipment maintenance. While the Main and Harbour lines will see significant diversions and cancellations, the Trans-Harbour and Uran lines are expected to operate according to their regular Sunday schedules.

Central Line: Fast Track Diversions

Central Railway will carry out maintenance on the UP and Down Fast lines between Thane and Kalyan from 10:40 AM to 3:40 PM. What Is RailOne App? As Indian Railways Offer 3% Discounts on Unreserved Tickets Booked via RailOne, Know All About the ‘Super App’.

During this five-hour window, the following changes will apply:

Down Fast/Semi-Fast Services: Trains departing from CSMT between 9:34 AM and 3:03 PM will be diverted to the Down Slow line between Thane and Kalyan. These trains will make additional halts at Kalva, Mumbra, and Diva, arriving approximately 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up Fast/Semi-Fast Services: Trains departing Kalyan between 10:28 AM and 3:40 PM will run on the Up Slow line between Kalyan and Thane. They will rejoin the Fast line at Mulund but are expected to experience a 10-minute delay.

Mail/Express Trains: Several long-distance trains departing or arriving at CSMT and Dadar will be rerouted via the 5th and 6th lines between Thane and Kalyan. Harbour Line: Significant Cancellations Due to Sunday Mega Block The Harbour Line will face a more severe disruption between Kurla and Vashi from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. Service Suspensions: All Down Harbour services to Vashi, Belapur, and Panvel leaving CSMT between 10:34 AM and 3:36 PM are cancelled. Similarly, Up services from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi toward CSMT between 10:17 AM and 3:47 PM will not operate. Alternative Arrangements: To assist passengers, special local trains will run on the CSMT–Kurla and Vashi–Panvel sections. Additionally, Harbour Line travellers are permitted to use the Trans-Harbour route (Thane–Vashi/Nerul) between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Western Line: Jumbo Block at City Centre Western Railway has scheduled a five-hour Jumbo Block on the UP and Down Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central from 10:35 AM to 3:35 PM. Rerouting: All fast suburban trains will be operated on the slow lines between these two major stations. Short Terminations: Some services will be short-terminated and reversed from Bandra and Dadar stations to manage the congestion. Commuters should expect some cancellations and overcrowding on the slow tracks.



New Services and Infrastructure Work

While the Sunday mega block may cause temporary inconvenience, Western Railway has also announced the introduction of four additional local services starting February 1, 2026, increasing the total daily services to 1,410. Conversely, passengers at CSMT should note that a long-term 85-day block begins tomorrow on Platforms 16 and 17 for redevelopment work, which may affect specific long-distance arrivals until April.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Facebook Account of M-Indicator), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, February 1, which will affect local train services in the city. Conclusion : Yes, there is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, February 1. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Western, Central, and Harbour lines. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).