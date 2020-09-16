Tirupati (AP), Sep 16 (PTI) Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, family members said here.

The 65-year old ruling YSR Congress MP was admitted to the hospital in Chennai, about 140 km from here, three weeks ago after he tested positive for the coronavirus, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Teacher Attempts Suicide at MLA House Over Salary Not Being Paid, Says Report.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Deputy K Narayana Swamy, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and several MLAs from Chittoor District expressed shock and condoled the death of Prasad.

He was a Minister in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Claims Weed Is Common on Sets and Cocaine in Bollywood Parties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)