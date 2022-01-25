Panaji, Jan 25 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) on Tuesday announced its third list of six candidates for the Goa Assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 14.

Also Read | Dr S Somanath, New Chairman of ISRO Calls on Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to Discusses Status of Gaganyaan and Other Future Space Missions.

With this, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has declared a total of 24 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Approves Conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards 2021 on 51 Persons.

As per the list, the Goa Congress' former spokesman Rakhi Naik Prabhudesai will be contesting from Sanguem, while former Congressman Saifulla Khan will contest from the Vasco Assembly seat.

Tarak Arolkar, who had recently quit the Congress to join the TMC, has been given a ticket from Mapusa Assembly constituency, it was stated.

Former Congressman Bholanath Ghadi Sakhalkar will fight from Saligao and folk artist Kanta Kashinath Gaude will contest from Quepem.

The TMC is fighting the polls for the 40-member Assembly in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)