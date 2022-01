The President of India has approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards - 2021 on 51 persons which includes Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 06, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 16 and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 29 persons. Five awardees are posthumous. The details are as under:- Republic Day 2022: Here Are Few Lesser-Known Facts About What Happened on January 26.

Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak

Shri Sarath R. R. (Posthumous), Kerala Shri JatinKumar(Posthumous), Uttar Pradesh Shri RamavtarGodara (Posthumous), Rajasthan Shri Gyan Chand (Posthumous), Ministry of Railways Shri Amit Kumar Bhowal (Posthumous), West Bengal Shri Anil Kumar, Ministry of Railways

Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak

Shri JagdishbhaiDanabhaiMakavana, Gujrat Shri Deepak Kumar Yadav, Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence Shri Dharmender, Indian Coast Guard,Ministry of Defence Shri Monu Kumar, Indian Coast Guard,Ministry of Defence Master Alfas Bavu, Kerala Shri Krishnan Kundathil, Kerala Kumari Mayookha V., Kerala Master Muhammed AdnanMohiyudheen, Kerala Shri KurmiDurganandIndrabhushan, Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence Shri Dinker Tiwari, Ministry of Railways Shri Tridip Paul, Ministry of Railways Shri Rajbir Singh, Ministry of Railways Shri Sanjeet Kumar Ram, Ministry of Railways Shri Jahir Ahamed, ITBP Shri Mohd. Hussain, ITBP Shri Shoukat Ali, ITBP

Jeevan Raksha Padak

Shri G. Sanjay Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Shri T. Venkata Subbaiah, Andhra Pradesh Shri Nirjogi Ganesh Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Shri Banti Kumar Bharti, Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence Shri Bongu Narasimha Rao, Ministry of Railways Shri Ajay Kumar, BSF Shri B. Lal Chhuanawma, BSF Shri Abhilash K., CISF Shri Ajeesh S, CISF Shri AlekhaPujhari, CISF Shri Jitendar Kumar, CISF Shri Joshy Joseph, CISF Shri Kumar Byalyal, CISF Shri Muralidharan P., CISF Shri Nitin Shah, CISF Shri PinkuOraon, CISF Shri Rijinraj K., CISF Shri Sambath A., CISF Shri Sandeep Yadav, CISF Shri Sanjay S.P., CISF Shri Shinoj C., CISF Shri Shubhendu Vikram Singh, CISF Shri Praveen Ashok Pawar, CISF Shri Ashfaq Mohd, CISF Shri Pradeep Singh, ITBP Shri Satvir Singh, ITBP Shri Vijay Singh, ITBP Shri Vimal Chand Shah, ITBP Shri Vinod Lal, ITBP

The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given to a person for meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person. The award is given in three categories, namely, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak. Persons of all walks of life are eligible for these awards. The award can also be conferred posthumously.

The decoration of the award (medal, certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and lump sum monetary allowance) is presented to the awardee in due course by the respective Union Ministries/Organizations/State Government to which the awardee belongs.

