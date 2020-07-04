Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot at near her residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

Champa Das, a councillor of the North Barrackpore Municipality, was shot in the leg, they said.

Also Read | R Madhavan Thinks He Is the Worst Dancer in History of Tamil Cinema! Vote Here to Prove Him Wrong.

"She has been taken to a hospital. Further investigation is on," a senior police officer said.

Das had won the election as an Independent but joined the Trinamool Congress in 2019.

Also Read | Delhi | 1st Batch of Patients to be Admitted Tomorrow at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)