Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee on Thursday came down heavily on his former colleague in the TMC and Raidighi MLA Debasree Roy, claiming that the actor- turned-politician has made false promises and cheated the people of her constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

Chatterjee, during a public meeting in Raidighi, said that he regrets having campaigned for the once-popular Bengali film actress in 2016.

"Instead of serving the people who elected her, she cheated them, made false promises... If she is fielded again, I will ensure she gets defeated," Chatterjee, once a key member of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, said.

The former state minister also claimed Roy had turned up at the BJP office in Delhi in 2019 as she wanted to join the saffron camp, but after "coming to know about it, I ensured she was not inducted".

Responding to Chatterjee's comments, Roy said she "did not even steal 10 paisa", while working for the people of Raidighi.

"I don't have that sick mindset... I dont cheat the poor to get rich," Roy stated.

"I would not want to criticise any individual, but Chatterjees remarks reflect his mentality. Please don't force me to open my mouth," she said.

Countering claims that she wanted to join the BJP, the MLA said, I fell victim to a conspiracy. I was framed." PTI

