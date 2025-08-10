New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday cited Parliament data to highlight that West Bengal has recorded the second-lowest percentage of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in loans given to Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) among major states.

"The creaky coalition does NOT want Parliament to function. MPs hold govt accountable during Question Hour. In Question asked by BJP MPs in Lok Sabha, Modi govt admits Bengal has 2nd lowest % of Non Performing Assets in loans given to Women Self Help Groups among big States," O'Brien posted on X.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Records Highest-Ever Daily Ridership With Over 81.8 Lakh Journeys on August 8.

https://x.com/derekobrienmp/status/1954167202535403553

The data, presented in the Lok Sabha on August 5, 2025, shows West Bengal's NPA rate at 1.26 per cent. Among big states, only Andhra Pradesh fares better at 0.48 per cent. In comparison, Uttar Pradesh stands at 2.6 per cent, Bihar at 1.6 per cent, and Maharashtra at 2.78 per cent. Kerala's figure is 3.53 per cent.

Also Read | Punjab Drug Haul: Former Security Officer of Punjab Congress MLA Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case.

The annexure lists NPA rates across all states and union territories for loans to Women SHGs, with Lakshadweep, Ladakh, and Sikkim among the best performers nationally at 0 per cent, 0 per cent, and 0.49 per cent, respectively. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)