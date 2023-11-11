New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, who is facing 'Cash for Query' charges has once again taken to social media to express her dissent with the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee. The Committee which is probing the allegations has submitted its report to the speaker.

Sources say the report has suggested that "serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment

Also Read | Kali Puja 2023: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates Kali Puja, Prays for Peace and Amity in World During Diwali (Watch Video).

On Friday, Moitra posted a cartoon on her 'X' account, with the line " Maintain ethics unless you are on the other side". This is seen as a direct attack on the Ethics Committee which adopted the report on her alleged misdemeanours.

https://x.com/MahuaMoitra/status/1723025713530294758?s=20

Also Read | Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: 24 Lakh Diyas at 51 Ghats, Ayodhya Aims To Set 'World Record'; Tribals From Jharkhand To Take Part in Deepotsav Celebrations on Diwali.

The cartoon featured Moitra sitting beside an unoccupied chair with carvings of a lotus, the party symbol of the BJP. While Moitra had an 'Opposition' nameplate in front of her, the vacant chair had the nameplate 'ruling'.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Friday submitted its draft report recommending the expulsion of Moitra in connection with the 'Cash for Query' case to Speaker Om Birla. This comes a day after the Ethics panel investigating the matter adopted its 500-page report recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha in view of her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct". The report was adopted with a 6:4 majority.

The Trinamool MP had walked out of the Committee meeting even as she was being cross examined after recording her statement. She alleged that members of the Committee were asking her 'personal' questions.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey however deflected this claim, saying it was actually the Opposition MPs who were guilty of asking the wrong questions.

"Mahua Moitra's friends are doing her 'cheerharan'. This should be asked from Danish Ali and Giridhari Yadav. When the report (of Ethics Committee) will be made public, everything will be made clear" said the BJP MP.

Member of the Ethics Committee and BSP MP Danish Ali refuted the charge saying all the truth would be out once the meeting minutes are made public.

"Verbatim recording of the first meeting of the Ethics Committee is not included in the Committee's report...We will never allow injustice to women. It is the BJP's culture to garland men who commit rape....It doesn't matter to them if indecent remarks are made against women" said Danish Ali,

The 'Cash for Query' row erupted last month when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)