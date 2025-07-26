Kolkata, Jul 26 (PTI) Continuing his criticism of BJP-ruled states, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam on Saturday accused Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of "falsely blaming" West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for raising concerns about the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants.

Islam, who has been vocal on social media over the past month about the alleged detention and mistreatment of Bengali migrants in BJP-ruled states, asserted that from the start, Banerjee and other TMC leaders have supported action against genuine infiltrators.

However, he alleged that "in the name of a witch-hunt against Bangladeshis, Haryana and other BJP-ruled states have been unlawfully detaining our brothers and sisters who are working there."

Calling Saini's comments "unfortunate," Islam said, "It is 'unfortunate' to see him attacking Chief Minister @MamataOfficial in such an illogical manner, especially when you yourself are responsible for the brutalisation of Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal by unlawfully harassing them."

Blaming Saini of "trying to give a political and communal colour to the sufferings of poor Indian citizens," Islam asked, "Do you know Bengali is the second largest language spoken in the country?"

In a post on X in Hindi on Saturday, Saini said, "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee's sympathy toward those who breach the country's security is not only unfortunate but also against national interests. It is utterly deplorable that a chief minister, driven by appeasement and vote-bank politics, stoops so low as to compromise the country's security."

"There is no place for Bangladeshi infiltrators in Haryana. They are being removed from the state as quickly as possible," Saini asserted, adding "no compromise against India's unity, sovereignty and Constitution is acceptable in Haryana or anywhere in the country."

In response, Islam further asked, "Is it illegal for someone to travel from one Indian state to another to work? If not, then why is your police force harassing those who went to work from West Bengal? Is Bengali (Bangla) spoken only by Bangladeshis? Have you ever heard the name of Rabindranath Tagore, who was a Bengali?."

"If you claim that there are Bangladeshi infiltrators in your state, then BSF is responsible for it as they are accountable to protect the border from any type of infiltration. Would you like to ask a question to Union Home Minister Amit Shah?," the TMC MP posed.

Islam added, "You (Saini) are trying to promote the politics of hatred. Rest assured, the people will give you a fitting reply."

