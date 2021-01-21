Thane, Jan 21 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday said its amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters has evinced good response and fetched Rs 434.86 crore so far.

Under the scheme, penalty on pending property tax dues has been waived. The scheme is in force till January 31.

A TMC release said attachment process against defaulters of 2,736 properties has been initiated.

A total of 19,786 property owners have taken the benefit of the amnesty scheme and a sum of Rs 434.86 crore has been realised from them so far, the release said.

Meanwhile, at a function in Patlipada, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske launched a scheme of levying service charges for houses built on forest and Maharashtra government lands. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)