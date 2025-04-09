New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Amid the reports of internal rifts in the Trinamool Congress, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday took a dig at the party, saying that the TMC has now become 'too much confusion, too much chaos. '

"TMC has now become 'too much confusion, too much chaos. ' MPs are abusing each other, grabbing each other's collars in the Election Commission office," Poonawalla told ANI.

"TMC and Mamata Banerjee will tell who this versatile international woman is, but in the WhatsApp group of MPs, her affairs and character are being discussed... If they fight so much, then how will they keep Bengal on the path of development?" he added.

Earlier, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that two TMC MPs had a public spat at the headquarters of the Election Commission of India, where they had gone to submit a representation on April 4, 2025.

Referring to the TMC MPs' "public spat" at the EC office, Malviya said in a post on X that it appears the Trinamool Congress had instructed its MPs to gather at the Parliament office to sign the memorandum before proceeding to the EC.

"However, the MP carrying the memorandum skipped the Parliament meeting and went directly to the EC. This angered another MP, who confronted him when they came face to face at the Commission. A heated exchange followed, with the two shouting at each other -- so much so that one of them asked the police personnel present to intervene," Malviya alleged.He also cited chats from 'AITC MP 2024'.

"The matter escalated quickly and reached Mamata Banerjee, who reportedly asked both MPs to stand down. But the feud didn't end there. It spilled over into the AITC MP 2024 WhatsApp group, where warring camps took sides and traded barbs. And in the middle of it all, the question still lingers: who exactly is the "versatile international lady"? That mystery is one for the world to unravel," he added. (ANI)

