New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday accused the government of making a "mockery" of Parliament by extending the ongoing session by one day.

He said the government is extending the session by a day, while eight Parliament sessions were in a row cut short.

"Hypocrisy of the Narendra Modi government. Make a full mockery of Parliament and then extend last session by one day!" O'Brien said in a post on X.

"Between 2020-2022, 8 sessions in a row cut short. Lowest number of sittings ever for a full 5-year Lok Sabha term," he said.

"In 8 years, no 267 notice from Opposition allowed for discussion in Rajya Sabha," he said.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha rule book allows for suspension of day's business to debate the issue suggested by a Member.

The Budget session of Parliament has been extended by a day till February 10, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Wednesday.

The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9.

