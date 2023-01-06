Shillong, Jan 6 (PTI) A day after promising three lakh jobs and Rs 1,000 to all unemployed youths in Meghalaya if elected to power, the TMC on Friday announced the first list of candidates contesting in 52 of the 60 seats for the upcoming assembly polls.

Party leader Mukul Sangma released the list, which includes himself contesting in two seats – his home constituency Songsak in East Garo Hills district and in Tikrikilla (West Garo Hills district).

His MLA wife D D Shira, daughter Miani D Shira and brother Zenith M Sangma also featured in the list along with SGE Momin, a former legislator of the ruling National People's Party.

Trinamool Congress leader and Opposition chief whip George B Lyngdoh also found mention in it along with 12 other sitting MLAs and three sitting tribal council members.

“These are the initial names for 52 constituencies. Out of these, 15 are MLAs and MDCs. The party has fielded five women candidates,” TMC state president Charles Pyngrope said.

“We will reach out to people to take into consideration the larger interest of people and the state,” said Mukul Sangma.

Assembly elections in Meghalaya are due this year.

The TMC, West Bengal's ruling party, had on Thursday launched a scheme in which the party said it would create 3 lakh jobs in the next five years, besides providing Rs 1,000 to all unemployed youths if voted to power.

