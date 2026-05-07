India News | TMC Resorted to Violence After Defeat: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Killing of Suvendu Adhikari's PA

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath and asserted that the "criminals will not get away," while launching a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress.

Speaking with the media in Lucknow, the Union Minister alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC), "rattled by its crushing defeat," had resorted to violence in West Bengal. He further said that the incident reflects a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

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"The TMC and Mamata Banerjee have been rattled by their crushing defeat. In a democracy, there is no place for violence; yet, the TMC has resorted to it. Matters have now reached an extreme point, as the PA of Suvendu Adhikari has been shot dead. The TMC and Mamata Banerjee must understand this now: our objective, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, is to build a Bengal that is free from violence, free from fear, and fully developed... In a democracy, such an incident is not merely tragic; it is shameful. The criminals will not get away with this. Bengal will be both safe and developed," he said.

The remarks come after the killing of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant of West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who was shot dead near Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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The incident comes after Chandranath Rath, aide to West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, was allegedly shot at near Madhyamgram on Wednesday night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police have intensified their investigation into the incident, with forensic teams examining evidence collected from the crime scene. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also questioned local leads as part of the probe.

Earlier in the day, senior officials, including the Director General of the Border Security Force, visited the spot in Madhyamgram to review the situation.

The Trinamool Congress has also demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the case, calling for a thorough and impartial probe into the killing.

Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel who had been serving as Adhikari's personal assistant, was declared dead after being taken to the hospital following the shooting incident.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the killing of his personal assistant Chandranath Rath was a "premeditated murder," claiming he was targeted because of his association with him and his political defeat of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

Addressing reporters while the mortal remains of Rath were brought from the hospital to his residence in Madhyamgram, Adhikari said, "No matter how much we condemn the way this murder was carried out, it is not enough. He was killed because he was my aide, and I defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. This could be the reason for his murder."

Demanding action against the murdered he added, "I stand with his family, and the family's demand is to apprehend those who committed this murder and ensure they are punished. The postmortem revealed that 4 bullets were fired at him... this murder was premeditated."

Calling the incident a targeted attack, Adhikari alleged that the killing was executed with precision. "This was a planned operation. A recce was conducted for several days, and the victim was followed before being shot at close range," he said.

He further cited medical findings, stating that the post-mortem indicated multiple bullets were fired at close range, adding that the attack was aimed at ensuring instant death. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)