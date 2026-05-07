Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 on May 8: How To Check Class 10 Results and Official Links

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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the SSC Class 10 results 2026 on Friday, May 8, at 1 pm. The board will first hold a press conference at 11 am, followed by the activation of result links at 1 pm. Students will be able to access their marks online through multiple official websites.

Once released, students can check their Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 on mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. Additional access will also be available through DigiLocker and other authorised result portals. Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: When Will MSBSHSE Declare 10th Results at mahresult.nic.in and 10thresult2026.in? Check Expected Release Date and Steps To Download Marksheets.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026

Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in

Click on the SSC Result 2026 link on the homepage

Enter roll number and required login details

Submit the information to view the result

Download and print the marksheet for future reference

The board has also confirmed that students will be able to view subject-wise moderated marks online.

Official Websites to Check SSC Result 2026

mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

The Maharashtra board has enabled digital marksheet access through DigiLocker, allowing students to store and download their results electronically. Schools and examination centres will also provide support for accessing results where needed. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Out at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in; Know Steps To Check Class 12 Scorecard.

Over 16 Lakh Students Appeared for Exam

This year, more than 16,15,489 students registered for the SSC examination across Maharashtra. The candidates include 8,65,740 male students, 7,49,736 female students and 13 transgender students.

The examinations were conducted at 5,111 centres across the state under the Maharashtra State Board’s nine divisional boards, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Kolhapur and Konkan.

Examination Process and Safety Measures

The SSC exams began on February 20 and were conducted under strict monitoring. As part of the “copy-free exam” initiative, CCTV surveillance was implemented in nearly all examination classrooms.

The board also deployed flying squads and identified sensitive centres at the divisional level to prevent malpractice. Schools designated as exam centres were warned that their approval could be revoked if any copying incidents were found.

With the result date confirmed, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays in accessing their Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 once the link becomes active.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).