Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) The ruling TMC of West Bengal has issued a show-cause notice to party MLA Humayun Kabir for visiting the family of a minor girl killed in a recent bomb blast in Nadia district and reportedly trying to offer them money without informing the party.

Kabir, a former IPS officer and the legislator of the Debra in Paschim Medinipur district, said he visited the residence of the deceased in Kaliganj constituency on Wednesday not as a politician but as a representative of an NGO.

The girl, 13-year-old Tamanna Khatoon, was killed on June 23 when a bomb exploded during a victory celebration held by TMC supporters following the party's win in the by-election to the Kaliganj Assembly seat.

The girl's family, alleged to be CPI(M) supporters, has accused the ruling party of carrying out a politically motivated attack in retaliation for not supporting the TMC.

During his visit, Kabir reportedly tried to hand over an envelope containing money to the victim's mother, Sabina Yasmin. She, however, refused to accept it and later alleged that the TMC leader tried to gag her in exchange for money in a closed envelope.

“He gave me a sealed envelope containing money and a phone number. I told him we have land, a house — we don't need money. I want justice for my daughter, not money,” Yasmin told reporters.

“Had the MLA been a woman, I would have ripped her hair off," she said.

The incident sparked controversy, prompting the TMC leadership to seek an explanation from Kabir.

A senior party leader confirmed that Kabir has been served a show-cause notice and has been asked to respond within 72 hours.

“Humayun Kabir visited the victim's house and attempted to offer money without the party's knowledge or approval. His actions are not endorsed by the TMC. That is why he has been show-caused,” the TMC leader said on Thursday.

Responding to the development, Kabir said he had not yet received the notice but had heard about it from media reports and others.

He claimed he went to Kaliganj not as a party representative but on behalf of an NGO with which he is associated.

“The party was not informed because this was not a political visit,” he said.

Forensic experts, meanwhile, collected evidence from the Kaliganj blast site on Wednesday. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

The deceased girl's mother on Wednesday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to authorities to arrest all those responsible for the fatal bombing.

She asked, “Why have the culprits who threw the bomb not been caught yet? Why did the winning TMC candidate not visit us even once?”

The tragic death of Tamanna Khatoon and the political fallout have caused major embarrassment for the ruling TMC, especially on the day of its by-poll victory in Kaliganj.

