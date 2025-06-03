Malappuram(Kerala), Jun 3 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader P V Anvar, who is contesting in the Nilambur assembly bypoll, has declared assets, including both movable and immovable, of over Rs 52 crore and liabilities of Rs 20 crore in the election affidavit filed with his nomination papers on Monday.

Anvar has in his affidavit disclosed movable assets of over Rs 18 crore and immovable property worth over Rs 34 crore.

In 2021, he had declared assets worth over Rs 64 crore and liabilities of around Rs 17 crore.

According to his affidavit, his two wives have total assets, including 1.2 kgs of gold each, worth over Rs 8 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively.

Anvar, who completed his pre-degree (class 11 and 12) education from Kozhikode University in 1985, also has liabilities of around Rs 20 crore, which includes loans of Rs 9 crore from various banks, his affidavit stated.

Besides these, he is also facing 10 criminal cases for various offences including destruction of government property, leaking phone calls of government officials, leaking official secrets, defamation and making provocative speeches aimed at inciting violence, according to his affidavit.

In none of these cases, mostly initiated between 2024 and 2025, charges have been framed against him, it said.

Anvar, whose resignation as a Left-backed independent MLA paved the way for the by-election, filed his nomination after launching a new political front -- Janakiya Prathipaksha Prathirodha Munnani (JPPM) -- after the Congress-led UDF declined him a spot in the front.

He, on Sunday, announced his decision to contest the bypoll, a day after he claimed he does not have the funds for it.

