Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu added 508 new COVID- 19 cases aggregating to 8,38,340 in the state, while six more fatalities pushed the toll to 12,356, the Health department said on Sunday.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 523 people recovering taking the total number of those cured in the state so far to 8,21,430 a bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,554.

Chennai's caseload increased to 2,31,286, the maximum among the districts, with 141 people testing positive.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one- third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,102.

All the deceased were ailing with pre-existing morbidity or chronic illness including an 89-year old man from the city who died due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 21 districts in the state reported cases in single digits, while 34 districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 54,043 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total specimens examined to 1,60,19,962.

A private lab in Kanyakumari district was recently accorded approval for conducting COVID-19 testing recently, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the government said it covered over 65 lakh children below the age of five years under the pulse polio immunisation campaign held across Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister K Palaniswami formally kicked off the initiative by administering the vaccine to few infants at a function.

According to the Health department, 65.52 lakh children (93 per cent) were administered the vaccine against the target of 70.26 lakh children through 43,051 centres that were set up across the state.

Over one lakh healthcare workers were engaged in the exercise across Tamil Nadu.PTI VIJ SS

