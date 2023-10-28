Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party delegation meets family members of people arrested for creating a ruckus over raising a flag post outside Tamil Nadu party chief K Annamalai's residence.

The delegation included BJP leaders DV Sadananda Gowda, Satyapal Singh, D.Purandeswari and PC Mohan who visited the family of Tamil Nadu BJP functionary Amar Prasad Reddy arrested in flag pole issue, in Chennai's Kotturpuram.

"We visited all the places where our party workers were harassed. We are hearing about the ground reality, what has happened? They (DMK) are afraid of BJP because we are growing in Tamil Nadu," Sadananda Gowda said.

Six members of the BJP were arrested for creating a ruckus over raising a flag post outside the compound wall of party state chief K Annamalai's residence in Panaiyur, Chennai.

The ruling DMK however questioned that the visit from the BJP leaders to Chennai saying this was nothing but a smokescreen.

"Why hasn't the BJP constituted any committee to find out what's happening in Manipur? What about the earlier committees which were constituted to look into the various things within the BJP?" said DMK Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai.

Recently, BJP president JP Nadda appointed this four-member delegation to probe the arrests.

Reacting over the arrest of BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy and other party functionaries over the removal of a flagpole in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai had on October 22 welcomed the arrest of the party functionaries.

"We are very clear that this evil force DMK has to be uprooted from Tamil soil... 13 BJP cadres are in jail in Tamil Nadu today. Six in the flag post issue and seven for social media posting. I welcome the arrest of the BJP cadres because that is the only way they become leaders very fast. The whole arrest, the whole false cases, them going to jail and coming out it accelerates the process of leadership. So none of us are really worried," Annamalai told ANI.

Amar Prasad Reddy was produced before the Magistrate Court in Tambaram. Tambaram Judicial Magistrate Varsha ordered Judicial custody for Amar Prasad Reddy for 15 days until November 3. (ANI)

