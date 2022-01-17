Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene to facilitate early sanction of Rs 6230.45 crore flood relief to the state by the Centre.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Govt Issues Revised Clinical Guidelines on Use of Drugs, Therapies.

Recalling the unprecedented rainfall during the Northeast monsoon last year that led to floods in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said the state government has already submitted to the Centre three memoranda seeking financial assistance of Rs 6,230.45 crore towards relief and restoration.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Additional Security Measures Put in Place for R-Day After IED Recovered in Delhi.

The third wave of Covid-19 'has already arrived' and the state government is fully geared up to fight the pandemic, Stalin said in a letter addressed to Shah.

The letter was handed over to the Home Minister by DMK leader and party MP T R Baalu in Delhi, an official release here said.

"While the resource commitment required for this is daunting and is causing severe stress on the state finances, lockdown conditions associated with Covid management also adds to distress among the people who have only recently suffered in the aftermath of floods."

From its funds, the TN government has disbursed compensation to people affected by flooding and also to farmers whose crops have been hit, the CM said.

"It will be of immense help to the people of the state if the NDRF assistance for the flood damage is released urgently. I therefore request your intervention in getting the assistance to Tamil Nadu sanctioned early."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)