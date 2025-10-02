Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced condolences and financial assistance to the families of three people who tragically drowned in the sea at Sulerikattukuppam beach in Chengalpattu district.

According to the release on Thursday, 17 people from Agaram, Perambur, had visited the beach on September 28, 2025. During the trip, Venkatesan, 36, and his two daughters, Karthika, 17, and Thulasi, 16, were swept away by the sea. Despite efforts, their bodies were recovered on September 30, 2025.

Expressing shock and sadness over the incident, Chief Minister Stalin extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. CM Stalin has ordered an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 3,00,000 each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of each victim of the Ennore Power Plant collapse.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin also expressed his sorrow over the deaths of nine workers and extended his condolences to their families.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news that nine workers from the state of Assam lost their lives in an accident that occurred during the construction work of the power plant being carried out by #BHEL company in Ennore. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives... I have also ordered that a compensation of Rs.10 lakhs each be provided to the families of the deceased workers, and that measures be taken to transport their bodies to their home state," wrote Stalin.

A major accident took place at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu, where a steel arch collapsed, leading to the deaths of nine workers.

According to Dr J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), these workers were from Assam and the surrounding areas."There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot," Radhakrishnan told reporters.According to police officials, the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities are conducting a further probe into the matter. (ANI)

