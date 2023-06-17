Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji has been sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till June 23, 2023, in connection to an alleged money laundering case by Chennai Metropolitan Session court on Friday.

However, the court has also imposed certain conditions on the custody pertaining to Balaji's health conditions.

"The accused can't be taken out of the Kauvery hospital. ED deputy director shall interrogate him at the hospital after taking into consideration of his treatment and after obtaining necessary permission from the doctors. ED deputy director shall interrogate him without any hindrance to his treatment. They should provide food and not use third-degree or any cruelty. No threat or coercion shall be made. Balaji's family members are allowed to meet him. The accused shall be provided with the necessary security. ED deputy director is directed to produce the accused on June 23 by 3 pm via video conference and the petition is accorded accordingly," the Court said.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case earlier.

Meanwhile, citing Balaji's 'health issues', the Tamil Nadu government said that his portfolios have been reallocated to two different DMK ministers.

While the electricity portfolio has been given to finance minister Thangam Thennarasu and Prohibition and Excise portfolio has been given to Housing and Urban Development Minister Muthusamy. "Senthil Balaji will continue as minister without portfolio," the state government informed.

Following ED action against Senthil Balaji, CM Stalin issued a statement claiming that the DMK will not be intimidated by the BJP's 'threats' and the people will teach the ruling party at the Centre a lesson in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Several opposition leaders have come out against BJP accusing it of unleashing federal investigating agencies for "political ends".

He added that the DMK was firmly behind its leader and would mount a strong legal defence in the case.

The CM alleged further that the ED had tortured Senthil Balaji to such an extent during the interrogation that he suffered chest pains. Even after he said he was cooperating with the probe, he was "pressured" to the extent that he suffered chest pains, Stalin said on Wednesday.

Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by ED officials for questioning in an alleged money laundering case in the wee hours of Wednesday. After raiding his premises on Tuesday, the central probe agency questioned the DMK leader. (ANI)

