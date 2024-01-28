Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 28 (ANI): The DMK's election coordination committee on Sunday held a discussion with the office bearers of its Namakkal and Erode districts units ahead of the coming Lok Sabha election.

DMK election coordination committee includes the state's Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, its Organisational Secretary R S Bharathi, PWD Minister E V Velu, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The committee has already held election preparatory meetings with the party's functionaries from Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur.

The coordination committee is taking ground reports from respective district functionaries and to whom seats should be given for the general election.

Meanwhile, the first set of talks on seat sharing between the DMK and Congress in Tamil Nadu is set to commence on Sunday.

According to reports, Mukul Wasnik, a senior Congress leader and convener of the National Alliance Committee (NAC) is set to engage in talks with leaders from Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, other senior Congress leaders including Salman Khurshid, Ajoy Kumar (All India Congress Committee in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) will also hold talks with the DMK seat-sharing committee at Chennai's Anna Arivalayam today.

Sources reveal that the Congress party anticipates securing the same number of seats as they did in the 2019 elections.

Notably, in the 2019 General elections, the Congress contested 10 seats, out of which it won 9 seats, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) contested 20 seats and emerged victorious in all of them.

The alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, won a landslide victory, taking 38 of the 39 seats. (ANI)

