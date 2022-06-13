Chennai, Jun 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu reported 255 new coronavirus cases on Monday, maintaining its upward graph, taking the statewide tally to 34,57,697.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Curfew Lifted From Doda, Except Bhaderwah Town.

The death toll continued to remain at 38,025, as no fatalities were reported today also.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Not Interested in Post of President, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The state had recorded 249 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Including 134 persons who were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries rose to 34,18,159 till date.

Three passengers, one each from the US, UAE and Kerala, who returned to TN were among the 255 infections, a bulletin from the state health department said.

The active cases in the state increased to 1,453 from 1,332 a day ago.

Among those who tested positive, were 130 men and 125 women, the bulletin said.

Of the 38 districts in the state, Chennai accounted for a maximum of 127 cases while neighbouring Chengalpattu recorded 44 cases, Tiruvallur 16, Kancheepuram 15, Coimbatore 14 while 14 other districts saw fresh infection in single digit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)