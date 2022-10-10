Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 329 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 35,87,255.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,048 with zero fatalities today, a bulletin from the State Health department said.

With 466 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged today following treatment, the net recoveries till date rose to 35,44,637. The number of active cases remains at 4,570.

