Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 483 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,44,173 while the toll increased to 12,408 with six more deaths.

The active cases stood at 4,285 after 486 patients got discharged from several hospitals and cumulatively 8,27,480 people have recovered.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 142 were from Chennai and the remainder includes one from Bangladesh, four from West Bengal and the rest was scattered in several other regions, a health department bulletin said.

The overall tally included 2,33,046 cases from the city, which also accounted for 4,121 deaths.

As many as 55,290 samples were tested and in total 1,66,55,151 specimens have been examined in 254 labs of the state.

The dead included four with co-morbidities.

