Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 1 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women's wing secretary Kanimozhi on Thursday exuded confidence that her party will emerge victorious in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and promised that families of Pollachi sex racket will get justice when party chief MK Stalin will take over as the Chief Minister.

"After counting of votes, Stalin will be the Chief Minister and he will fulfill your demands. In the last ten years of AIADMK governance, nobody got the job. The Chief Minister says the state attracted investment during his regime but nobody got jobs and youngsters are frustrated. They will not fulfill their promise," Kanimozhi said during the election campaign in the Natham constituency.

"Is there any protection for women in our state? The Prime Minister does not want to talk about the Pollachi sex racket when he came to Dharapuram. When Stalin comes to power, their families will get justice. Every district will have a separate court for women," she added.

The DMK MP said AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP for power.

"PM Modi said he will deposit Rs 15 lakhs in people's accounts. Both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister did not fulfill their promises and they are in an alliance together... For power, AIADMK is stick with BJP. Tamil Nadu should be ruled by Tamilians from Tamil Nadu. It can be only by Stalin and not others," she said.

She further cornered AAIADMK candidate Natham R Viswanathan over his alleged involvement in electricity and coal corruption.

"Natham Viswanathan indulged in electricity corruption. He must pay Rs 279 crores as tax alone. He is also indulged in corruption in coal procurement. AIADMK failed in governance and did corruption," Kanimozhi said.

In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed.

DMK leaders had alleged that the Tamil Nadu Police failed to take action in the Pollachi case as there was the involvement of some people from the ruling AIADMK.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

