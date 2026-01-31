Trichy, January 31: A private bus driver was arrested after allegedly assaulting a passenger who cautioned him against rash driving, an incident that occurred at the busy Trichy bus stand and later sparked outrage after a video went viral on social media.

The complainant, M Saravanan (47), a resident of Arimalam in Pudukottai district and a professional driver working in Chennai, boarded a private bus named Sankar near Trichy Junction early Friday morning. The bus was headed towards the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjapur.

A passenger was abused and assaulted by a private bus conductor at Panjapur KKBT #Trichy today. Reportedly, the passenger questioned and argued the private bus crew for overspending, in return, the passenger was slapped. Atrocities of private bus crew are worsening. pic.twitter.com/Cxd2cRucko — DeepaK KarthiK (@dkarthikTOI) January 30, 2026

According to police, the bus was being driven at high speed by R Anburaj (30) of Srirangam, with Murugan of Mannargudi serving as the conductor. As the vehicle approached the bus stand around 5.30 am, Saravanan requested Anburaj to slow down and avoid rash driving. The driver allegedly reacted angrily and rebuked the passenger, leading to a heated argument. Jalaun Viral Video: Police Clarify Constable Sought Water After Assault, Not Alcohol.

The dispute reportedly continued even after the bus reached the terminus around 6 am. Police said that after Saravanan got down, Anburaj followed him, verbally abused him in public, slapped him multiple times and threatened him with dire consequences. Bystanders recorded the altercation, and the video soon circulated widely on social media platforms. Greater Noida: Security Guards Assault Zepto, Blinkit Riders at IITL Nimbus Express Parkview 2 After Argument, Video Goes Viral.

Saravanan later lodged a complaint at the Edamalaiyapatti Pudur police station. Acting swiftly, the police traced the bus using its registration number and contacted the owner, Sankar of Woraiyur. Anburaj was subsequently arrested.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 296(b) for using obscene words, Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, and Section 351(3) for criminal intimidation. Police said further investigation is underway.

