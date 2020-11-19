Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 1,707 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 7.64 lakh and the toll touched 11,550 with 19 more deaths.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai logged 471, neighbouring Chengelpet 119, and Tiruvallur 138, a health department bulletin said adding the rest of the new cases were spread across other regions of the state.

The tally of 7.64 lakh plus cases include 2,10,601 from here and 47,071 from Coimbatore.

Seven -four women and three men- among the deceased were 70 and above and in total, 18 had co-morbidities and one no chronic illness. The toll of 11,550 covers 3,792 reported from the state capital, the highest.

With 2,251 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the active cases dipped to 13,907 and cumulatively, 7.39 lakh people have got cured so far.

As many as 67,115 samples were tested (RT-PCR method) today and 1.13 crore is the aggregate number of specimens examined till date in 213 COVID-19 labs in the state.

Since November 13, the active cases have remained below the 2,000 mark.

