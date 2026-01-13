Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 (ANI): Tiruchirappalli District Collectorate on Tuesday celebrated Pongal, the traditional harvest festival of Tamil Nadu with cultural fervour.

The event was held on the Collectorate premises, with officers and staff from various government departments in attendance. As part of the celebrations, Pongal was prepared in a traditional earthen pot, symbolising prosperity, gratitude to nature, and respect for farmers.

Also Read | Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Divorce Battle: Know All About His Net Worth and 1st Wife Pramila Srinivasan.

More than 25 foreign tourists visiting Tiruchirappalli also participated in the Pongal celebrations. The tourists witnessed traditional customs, interacted with officials, and experienced Tamil culture, adding an international dimension to the event.

District Collector Saravanan attended the programme and extended Pongal greetings to all participants. The celebrations concluded on a festive note, highlighting cultural unity and the spirit of the harvest festival.

Also Read | AI Hiring in India Projected To Rise by 32% in 2026 With Nearly 3.8 Lakh Roles, Says Foundit Report.

Pongal festival is celebrated across four days Bhogi, Thai Pongal (the main day), Mattu Pongal (for cattle), and Kaanum Pongal.

Meanwhile, artisans in the Poovanthi village of Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, have also been working at a brisk pace to produce earthen pots.

The pots are known for their exceptional strength and durability against the fine sand from the Vaigai River. Artisans expertly blend this sand with alluvial soil from local water bodies (kanmais) in precise proportions, shaping them into sturdy vessels perfect for the festivities.

One of the artisans, Ganesan, who has been making earthen pots for a long time, told ANI, "Even though there's high demand for pots in these times, we can't get the soil needed to make them. For places that previously ordered 1,000 Pongal pots, we're now supplying only 300. We can only send limited quantities to those demanding more. Due to heavy rains in October and November, we couldn't make pots; we produce them in large numbers only during the sunny seasons, tailoring output to the season. From October to December, we focus on pots, followed by Sami items such as fire pits in the following months. During the summer, we make pots for drinking water. Similarly, we make Karthigai lamps in advance of that month. This way, we craft traditional Tamil items for each season. Therefore, I request the government to grant us full freedom and permission for soil access."

Another artisan, Chitra, explained that younger generations are losing interest in the profession due to limited quantities and unstable access to soil.

"If arrangements are made to provide soil, we can sustain this craft ongoing," she added.

Large quantities of agricultural produce have also been brought to the Thoothukudi market area for sale from several districts.

Essential items for Pongal celebrations, such as coconuts, banana bunches, banana leaves, sugarcane, palmyra tubers, turmeric roots, and other agricultural products, have flooded the market, driving brisk trade.

As a result, the Thoothukudi market area is witnessing heavy crowds and a festive atmosphere.

Earlier on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin participated in Pongal celebrations in Chennai, where he also distributed Kitchen appliances to the attendees. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)