Mumbai, January 13: The legal dispute between Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu and his estranged wife, Pramila Srinivasan, has intensified following new filings in their ongoing divorce case. At the heart of the battle is a claim for a settlement worth approximately USD 1.7 billion (INR 15,278 crore). The case, which has spanned multiple years in both US and Indian jurisdictions, centers on allegations regarding the secret transfer of company shares and the financial security of their adult son, who has special needs.

The conflict surfaced publicly after Srinivasan accused Vembu of moving significant portions of his stake in the privately held Zoho Corporation to his sister and brother without her consent. Vembu has vehemently denied these allegations, maintaining that the share transfers were legitimate and that his relocation to rural India was driven by a desire for a simpler life and community service rather than an attempt to evade financial obligations. Who Is Pramila Srinivasan? All About Sridhar Vembu's Estranged Wife as US Court Orders Zoho Founder To Post INR 15,278 Crore Bond in Divorce Case.

What is Sridhar Vembu’s Net Worth?

As of early 2026, Sridhar Vembu’s net worth is estimated to be approximately USD 3.5 billion to USD 4 billion, according to major global wealth trackers. The majority of this valuation is derived from his ownership and leadership of Zoho Corporation, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader.

Despite his immense wealth, Vembu has become known for his "frugal" lifestyle. In 2019, he moved from California to a remote village in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu. From there, he manages Zoho’s global operations while focusing on rural development, education, and local infrastructure projects. ‘I Will Not Delete My Post’: Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu Says Parents Should Take Autism Analysis Seriously Amid Rapid Increase in India.

Who is Pramila Srinivasan, Sridhar Vembu's 1st Wife?

Pramila Srinivasan is a US-based professional with an extensive academic and technical background. She holds a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Purdue University and has spent decades living in California’s Silicon Valley.

During the early years of Zoho (formerly AdventNet), Srinivasan lived with Vembu in the United States. Beyond her connection to the tech giant, she is a dedicated advocate for autism awareness, a cause she took up following the diagnosis of the couple’s son. She currently serves as the CEO of a company focused on medical technology and assistive solutions.

The USD 1.7 Billion Dispute

The primary point of contention involves a 15% to 20% stake in Zoho Corporation. Srinivasan alleges that Vembu maneuvered these assets to ensure they remained outside the reach of a community property settlement under California law.

Legal representatives for Srinivasan argue that she is entitled to a significant portion of the wealth generated during their marriage. Conversely, Vembu has stated in public social media posts that he never owned a majority of the company and that the shares were always distributed among his family members, who helped build the business from the ground up.

The case remains active in the California court system. Recent filings have focused on the "Standard of Living" requirements and the long-term care costs for their son. Srinivasan remains in the US with their son, while Vembu continues to operate primarily out of India.

The divorce has sparked a wider conversation in the Indian tech community regarding the transparency of shareholding patterns in privately held "unicorns." While the court's final decision is pending, both parties have remained firm in their respective positions regarding the ownership of Zoho's multi-billion-dollar empire.

