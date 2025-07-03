Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, refuted the allegation of the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in which he attributed more than twenty deaths due to heart attacks in the past one month in district of Hassan to COVID vaccines.

She said that it was factually incorrect to suggest that COVID vaccines were hastily approved.

In a post on X, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, "COVID-19 vaccines developed in India were approved under the Emergency Use Authorisation framework, following rigorous protocols aligned with global standards for safety and efficacy. To suggest that these vaccines were 'hastily' approved is factually incorrect and contributes to public misinformation. These vaccines have saved millions of lives and, like all vaccines, may cause side effects in a very small number of individuals. It is important to acknowledge the science and data-driven processes behind their development, rather than engage in retrospective blame."

Earlier in a post on X, CM Siddaramaiah shared that in the past month, in just one district of Hassan, more than twenty people died due to heart attacks.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "In the past month alone, in just one district of Hassan, more than twenty people have died due to heart attacks. The government is taking this matter very seriously. To identify the exact cause of these series of deaths and to find solutions, a committee of experts has been formed under the leadership of Dr. Ravindranath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and they have been instructed to submit a study report within 10 days."

He further said that orders were given to this same committee back in February to conduct a thorough study on the reasons behind sudden deaths among young people in the state, and whether the COVID vaccines could have any adverse effects. In this regard, the process of examining and analysing heart patients is also underway.

"We too value the lives of children, youth, and innocent people who have their entire lives ahead of them, and we share the concerns of their families. I condemn the actions of BJP leaders who are using such matters for their political gains. It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the Covid vaccine to the public could also be a reason for these deaths, as several studies worldwide have recently indicated that COVID vaccines could be a cause for the increasing number of heart attacks. Before BJP criticize us on this matter, they should ask their conscience," he said.

"We are fully committed to finding the true cause behind these sudden series of deaths happening in Hassan district and across the state and to preventing them. With this goal, we have already implemented schemes like Hridaya Jyothi and Gruha Arogya to monitor public health. Based on the report from the expert committee under Dr. Ravindranath's guidance, necessary actions will also be taken," he added.

He further urged people to visit the health center for a check-up.

"As a government, we are making every possible effort to protect the health of the people. I urge everyone to visit the nearest health center immediately for a check-up if you have symptoms such as chest pain or difficulty breathing. Do not ignore these signs," he further added. (ANI)

