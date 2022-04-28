New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 188.62 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 20 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Thursday till 7 pm, it said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late in the night.

In the 18-59 years age group, 6,14,589 precaution doses have been administered so far, of which 49,331 were given on Thursday till 7 pm, according to health ministry data.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres on April 10. Those above 18 years who have completed nine months after the second Covid vaccine dose are eligible for the precaution jab.

Over 2.63 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above, so far.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced on January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution dose of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

