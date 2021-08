Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (PTI) Cautioning people of the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday warned that his government would be forced to impose a complete lockdown again if the prevailing norms are continued to be violated.

Addressing the people of the state, Patnaik said large crowds are noticed in some markets after the government started to relax the restrictions from August 1.

"Crowding in markets is extremely dangerous through which we are endangering ourselves as well as our near and dear ones... We are just inviting danger for ourselves and also for the entire family. The infection may attack anyone unwittingly,” he said.

Maintaining that the state government has been keeping a close watch on the situation, Patnaik said, "The government will be forced to impose complete lockdown again if the people are found violating the COVID-19 appropriate behavior in public places."

The virus is very much around and has all the potential for a more severe attack as a different variant, the chief minister said.

"Odisha has started the unlock process in a bid to strike a balance between life and livelihood. We can certainly reduce the intensity of the possible third wave if we properly use face masks, maintain social distances and frequently wash hands by remaining in houses," he added.

Patnaik said that Odisha could manage the second wave better due to the dedicated service of its doctors and healthcare workers, among others.

In an emotional appeal, the chief minister said, "Life is precious. Only our responsible behavior can prevent the third wave. I seek cooperation of all to keep Odisha safe. Take care of the safety of your loved ones and help ensure that their life and livelihoods move forward safely."

