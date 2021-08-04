Government has approved establishment of Defence Cyber Agency, under the aegis of Ministry of Defence. This agency is now fully functional. To mitigate cyber threats, all the three Services have established their respective Cyber Emergency Response Teams (CERT). Furthermore, Government of India is formulating the National cyber security strategy, which is in the final stages of approval.

There have been repeated attempts by various cyber threat actors to target our various sectors. However, measures are being taken to detect and deter these threats. Cyber Security and What it Means for You.

Adequate safeguards have been instituted in the form of Cyber Audits, Physical Checks and Policy Guidelines to ensure a robust cyber posture of armed forces. This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shyam Singh Yadav in Lok Sabha today.

