Vijayawada, August 4: With the intention of reaching people directly in their native languages, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday joined Koo, a leading Indian micro-blogging and social networking platform that enables users to interact in their mother tongue.

Joining the CM's debut on Koo, the YSR Congress Party, the Office of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh - CMO Andhra Pradesh, and AP Digital Corporation have also created their official accounts on the Indian micro-blogging platform.

According to a release issued by the Koo app, using the handle @ysjagan, Reddy will interact with people in Telugu and English. In a recent post from his Koo profile, a video was shared, where the Andhra Pradesh CM emphasised the need for building sustainable hospitals that will last for generations.

Welcoming Reddy to Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Founder and CEO, Koo, said, "We are very happy to extend a warm welcome to the Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh. His presence on the platform will help all of his followers to easily keep in touch with him and his thoughts and opinions on a daily basis."

