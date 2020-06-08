India News | Total Lockdown to Be Imposed in Mizoram for Two Weeks

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 8 (ANI): A decision regarding imposing total lockdown for two weeks in Mizoram, beginning midnight of June 9, was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday.

The lockdown guidelines will be notified soon, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Mizoram said.

"Consultative meeting chaired by CM decides to impose 2 weeks total lockdown of the state w.e.f 00:00 hours of 9th June 2020 in view of the prevailing situation. Lockdown Guidelines will be notified shortly," the tweet by DIPR, Mizoram read.

Apart from this, the decision to extend the period of quarantine, which currently is 14 days to 21 days with immediate effect, was also taken in the meeting.

As of Monday, the state had 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of which 41 are active and 1 has been cured and discharged, according to DIPR. (ANI)

