New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) 33rd monthly report for States/UTs for April, 2025.

The said report provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal by the States/UTs.

According to release, a total of 57,021 grievances were redressed by the States and Union Territories in April, 2025. The pendency of grievances on the CPGRAMS portal stands at 2,08,103 grievances across the States/UTs Governments for the month of April, 2025.

The report provides the data for new users registered on CPGRAMS through the CPGRAMS Portal in April 2025. A total of 62,227 new users registered for April, 2025, with maximum registrations from Uttar Pradesh (9,327), as stated in the release

The said report also provides the state-wise analysis on the grievances registered through Common Service Centres in April 2025. CPGRAMS has been integrated with the Common Service Centre (CSC) portal and is available at more than 5 lakh CSCs, associated with 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). 5,004 grievances were registered through CSCs in April 2025. It also highlights the major issues/categories for which the maximum grievances were registered through CSCs.

The release mentioned that Uttar Pradesh has received the maximum number of grievances in April 2025, with the number standing at 25,863 grievances. 23 States/UTs have more than 1000 pending grievances as on 30th April, 2025. Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat disposed of the maximum number of grievances in April 2025, with the number standing at 22,834 and 3,624 grievances, respectively. 16 States/UTs have disposed of more than 1000 grievances between 1st to 30th April, 2025.

The report also includes the status of grants released under the Sevottam Scheme in the FY 2024-25. In the last three Financial Years (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25), 822 training courses have been completed, in which ~27,230 officers have been trained.

In March 2025, the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) recorded significant activity for States and Union Territories (UTs). During this period, States/UTs received 59,271 public grievances, with 59,523 grievances successfully redressed by March end, 2025, reducing the pendency from 1,90,994 cases at the end of February 2025 to 1,89,742 cases.

However, by April 30, 2025, the pendency increased to 2,08,103 cases, with 23 States/UTs reporting over 1,000 pending grievances each.

Additionally, the monthly disposal of grievances in States/UTs slightly decreased from 59,523 cases in March 2025 to 57,021 cases by the end of April 2025. (ANI)

