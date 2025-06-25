New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi Tourism depart has announced the Dastkar Nature Bazaar calendar for 2025-26, with a vibrant line-up of fairs and festivals.

The Monsoon Mela -- scheduled to be held from August 7-18 at Kisan Haat in Andheria Modh -- will kick off the festive season, a senior official from the tourism department said.

The fair is expected to bring together crafts, culture and cuisine from different parts of the country under one roof, he said.

According to the official, nine themed events will be organised between August 2025 and April 2026.

"The Festival of Light will be held in October, followed by the Great Handloom Bazaar in November and the Winter Mela in December. The Great Handloom Bazaar will showcase regional textile styles, traditional weaves and handmade products by artisans and handloom weavers from across India," he said.

Among the highlights will be an Annual Sale Event in March 2026, where handicrafts will be available at discounted prices. Visitors will be offered an opportunity to shop directly from craftspeople at affordable rates, the official said.

Each event aims to promote sustainable livelihoods for artisans while offering Delhi residents a rich cultural experience, he said.

All the events will be held at the Dastkar Nature Bazaar's permanent venue, which regularly hosts craft-based exhibitions and seasonal fairs promoting handmade products, eco-friendly goods and regional arts, he added.

