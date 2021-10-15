Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): The tourists' footfall during the festive season on the Kalka-Shimla passenger train has increased to 100 per cent which was very low owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amar Singh Thakur, chief commercial inspector of the Kalka-Shimla railway said, "During the year 2020, starting from March 2020 to June 2020, trains were completely stopped due to COVID-19. The tourists after June 2020, gradually started arriving after the first wave of COVID-19. Operations of four trains out of 6 trains were resumed last year. Now all trains are functioning and are running to its full capacity."

"The Kalka -Shimla railway section of Indian railways is a source of attraction for tourists across the globe. The Kalka Shimla railway line was declared UNESCO's world heritage line in 2008. It has been a great tourist attraction since then," he said.

One of the tourists, Ravindar Jassal from Punjab who lives in Canada came here. He said, "I live in Canada and I am here in India. I decided to explore the journey of a toy train here in Kalka-Shimla railways. It was a wonderful journey. Earlier we were not able to get an entry to Himachal Pradesh due to COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions have eased out now."

The Bengali tourists prefer visiting Shimla during the Navratri and Dussehra festivals.

"I am coming from Kolkata, It was a beautiful experience here. I came here for the first time with my husband. We are Bengali and this is our pooja vacation. It was a lifetime experience," said Tithi Nag, a tourist from West Bengal. (ANI)

