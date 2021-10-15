Vivo India recently launched the Neon Spark colour variant of the V21 5G model in the country. It's worth noting that V21 5G was introduced in India earlier this year with three colours - Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle. The latest addition comes a single variant - 8GB + 128GB configuration, which is priced at Rs 29,990. As a part of the launch offer, the handset will be available with a cashback of up to Rs. 2,500 on transactions made through ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards. It is available via Vivo India's e-store and Flipkart e-commerce marketplace. Vivo V21 Neon Spark Edition To Be Launched in India on October 13, 2021.

Apart from the new colour, the overall specifications remain the same. The key highlights of the Vivo V21 Neon Spark are a 6.44-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch, a triple camera setup, Android 11 OS, Dimensity 800 SoC, 44MP selfie camera, and 4000mAh battery.

Vivo V21 Neon Spark (Photo Credits: Vivo)

As far as specifications are concerned, the device sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The panel comes with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

For photos and video, it gets a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it gets a 44MP selfie shooter with OIS support. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

