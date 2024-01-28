Nagpur, Jan 28 (PTI) A forest safari vehicle overturned during a tour of a wildlife sanctuary in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said.

A tourist guide suffered minor injuries but no tourist was injured in the incident which occurred in Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, as per a Forest Department release.

The vehicle carrying six tourists overturned while reversing nearly a half km away from the Gothangaon gate under the Kuhi range of the sanctuary.

The registration of the vehicle has been suspended, the release said.

