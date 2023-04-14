By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it a point to celebrate the country's cultural diversity and festivals by participating in them and Friday is no exception, as he will be in Guwahati to witness the historic Bihu celebrations.

Assam will witness a historic moment on April 14 as more than 11,000 boys and girls will participate in the Bihu celebrations.

Known for his oraotirial skills and a deep understanding of the cultural heritage of India, PM Modi, has over the years, established his connect with the country's diverse cultural roots through his participation in events.

On April 13, Prime Minister Modi participated in the Tamil New Year celebration at the residence of his cabinet colleague L Murugan, where not only did he talk about the rich cultural and traditional heritage of the southern state but also wore the traditional attire -- veshti at the function. He also expressed what Tamil and Tamilians meant to him.

PM Modi said a large population of his assembly constituency, Maninagar in Gujarat, were Dravidians, who voted him to power as CM.

Earlier, on April 9, PM Modi visited the Sacred Heart Church in Delhi's Connaught Place on the occasion of Easter.

Also, PM Modi used to be invited by former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu to his residence for the celebration of Ugadi, at the former attended every time with great enthusiasm.

In February 2023, PM Modi inaugurated the 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. He also took a walkthrough at the exhibition. The festival, held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrated Karnataka's culture, traditions and history.

In November 2022, PM Modi participated in the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Sikh guru Shri Guru Nanak Dev at the residence of the National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

PM Modi also addressed the Manipur Sangai Festival in November last year.

With signature enthusiasm and festive fervour, PM Modi, in October 2022, participated in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations at the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

It is believed that PM Modi is a devotee of Lord Durga because he also observes a fast for nine days during Navratri. In September 2022, he participated in the Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, PM Modi was also seen attending Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Union Minister Piyush Goyal's residence in August 2022.

In May 2022, he offered prayers at the Mahaprinirvana Stupa at Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He also made an official visit to Lumbini, Nepal (birthplace of Buddha), which coincided with the auspicious occasion.

In April 2022, PM Modi attended Bihu celebrations organised by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his Delhi residence.

PM Modi also visited Sri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple in Delhi on Ravidas Jayanti in February 2022.

Earlier, on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, PM Modi participated in the Mahotsav in Varanasi, which is a revered place for Shiv Bhakts and also his Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking note of the religious significance of the place, the Central government under the leadership of PM Modi also established the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

He also paid a visit and offered prayers at the Mahakal temple, in Bhopal, while unveiling the Mahakal corridor last year.

He also attended 'Chuda Dahi Bhoj' at former Union Minister Late Ram Vilas Paswan's residence, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. (ANI)

