Delhi, April 13: Delhi Police Commisioner Sanjay Arora issued an order directing the police staff to not use complex Urdu and persian words like Intezaam, mujrim, asliyat, inteqaam, guzaarish, dastavez, fizool, Ilzaam and halaat while registering FIRs or chargesheets. Officials have been asked to instead use their Hindi and English translations, in a bid to simplify the FIR for the common man.

The directive is in line to the Delhi High Court order of 2019 that said that there is no need for the police to show their knowledge of Urdu and Persian words and these words should not be used mechanically by them without knowing their meaning. As far as possible simple words should be used in the FIR, the court had said.

According to a report in thequint, a notice that has been signed by the Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Arora, mentioned that a list of Urdu and Persian words with their Hindi and English translations was prepared as per the High Court's orders and sent to officials across districts. Delhi Police Signs MoU With Truecaller To Curb Cyber Frauds.

The Police also referred to the list of complex words it had circulated then, and lamented about the lack of enough compliance. Police had prepared a list of 383 complex words and shared it with all the officials. Delhi Police Constable Overpowers Accused of Murder and Robbery With Pistol in Nihal Vihar; Video Goes Viral.

The circular said that senior officers at the police station and district level should ensure the order is followed. It also warned that non-compliance would result in disciplinary action.

Urdu and Persian words have been used by Delhi Police in its daily functioning since the British era. However, the Delhi HC passed the order after a PIL filed with Delhi HC way back in 2015 by advocate Amit Sahni had sought directions from the court to ensure that “archaic and difficult words and phrases of Persian and Urdu language” are replaced using simpler Hindi or English words.

It was argued that people have the right to know and understand the charges or the proceedings they are involved in.

