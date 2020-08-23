Kolkata, Aug 23 (PTI) The humane side of police personnel and civic volunteers, enforcing lockdown curbs with utmost diligence in Bengal, came to the fore recently when one of them rushed to the aid of an 11-year-old thalassemia patient, in need of immediate blood transfusion.

Taking to Facebook, the Kolkata Police shared the incident and said "humanity knows no lockdown".

Shubhendu Bhakta, the father of the 11-year-old, was speeding on the Howrah Bridge, his shirt blood-stained, when the police intercepted him on August 21, the second day of the two-day lockdown last week.

Upon enquiry, Bhakta said he fell from his bike and sustained injuries on the way.

Bhakta also insisted that he be allowed to rush to the bank, where he would donate a unit to procure another O- positive blood unit for his son.

A civic volunteer of the Howrah bridge traffic guard, Mohammed Niazuddin, after getting to know about his plight, promptly agreed to accompany Bhakta to the bank, and donate blood, as the father was already injured and bleeding.

Arrangements were made, and Bhakta, having got the O- positive blood unit, managed to reach the Howrah hospital, where his son was waiting for transfusion, well in time.

"No word is enough to thank the police officers and the civic policeman who came to the aid of my son on the day of the lockdown. Without their help, it would have been difficult for me to arrange blood transfusion for my son," Bhakta said.

