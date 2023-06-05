Golaghat (Assam) [India], June 5 (ANI): A train collided with a carrier vehicle at an unmanned railway crossing in Assam's Golaghat district on Monday.

However, the driver of the vehicle bearing registration number AS-05AC-3588, escaped unhurt.

The incident took place near Chungajan railway station in Golaghat district.

Pushkin Jain, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district told ANI that the train struck the carrier vehicle laden with goods as it attempted to cross a rail. The vehicle driver however escaped unhurt.

"The vehicle was however damaged after it was hit by the trainWe are further looking into the incident," Pushkin Jain said.

Following the incident, locals staged a protest demanding to install a level crossing in the area. (ANI)

