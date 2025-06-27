Chennai, Jun 27 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Friday said train fares will be raised in stages without affecting the commuters.

Hinting that there may be a gradual hike in fares, the minister said, "Discussion is going on and we are proceeding stage by stage."

Also Read | YouTube Channel Claims Govt Is Giving INR 4,500 Per Month To Unemployed Youth Under ‘PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Somanna was responding to a question from a reporter on the possible additional fare increase following the July 1 increase in AC class railway fares.

Asked if a railway station would be built at Parandur, where a greenfield airport has been proposed for Chennai, the union minister replied, "No final decision has been made yet. Discussions are still underway."

Also Read | Lohardaga Shocker: Woman Strangulated, Teen Grandson Hacked to Death in Sleep in Jharkhand, Family Feud Suspected.

Earlier, Somanna conducted a window trailing inspection in the Chennai-Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section, reviewing operational and safety aspects with DRM Chennai Viswanath B Eerya and other officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)