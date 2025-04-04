New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Government of India has issued a new set of guidelines to reduce unnecessary legal disputes involving its departments and organisations, according to an official statement.

These guidelines, developed by the Department of Legal Affairs under the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, aim to simplify legal processes, prevent avoidable lawsuits, and ensure faster resolution of legal matters, especially those related to arbitration.

The directive applies to all Central Government ministries, departments, and public sector enterprises, making sure they handle legal matters efficiently and with greater accountability.

It also introduces measures to improve coordination between government offices, avoid repetitive appeals, fix inconsistencies in government notifications, and establish a better system for managing legal knowledge.

To ensure the effectiveness of these guidelines, the Committee of Secretaries, led by the Cabinet Secretariat, will regularly review their implementation and make improvements as needed.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued the statement describing the new directive as part of the government's broader efforts to reinforce good governance.

The Press statement notes, "The Directive adopts a comprehensive approach in reinforcing the goal of good governance, ensuring public welfare, and facilitating the timely dispensation of justice. It aims to introduce stringent measures to simplify legal procedures, prevent unnecessary litigation, address inconsistencies in notifications and orders, minimise unwarranted appeals, streamline inter-departmental coordination in litigation, ensure greater public accountability in arbitration matters, and establish a robust Knowledge Management System (KMS) to improve and enhance the efficiency of legal processes". (ANI)

